KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,383,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,768,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 821,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,677,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 421,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,079,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 388.9% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 400,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 318,763 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $27.01. 98,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,283. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

