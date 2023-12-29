KG&L Capital Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 99,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,176,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,099,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,282,924. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.