KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 491 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VUG traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.94. 408,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,016. The firm has a market cap of $101.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $313.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.25 and its 200 day moving average is $285.71.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

