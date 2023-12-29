KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 51,604 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,604 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 1.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13,636.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,370,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,755. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.81.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

