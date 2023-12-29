KG&L Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,644 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $341,804,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,111,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,962,188. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

