KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. 120,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,242. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $12.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

