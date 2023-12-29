Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the November 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 140.0 days.

Konecranes Stock Performance

KNCRF stock traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.81. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150. Konecranes has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services lifting equipment. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. In addition, it provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries, as well as involved in design and manufacture of crane components.

