Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the November 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 140.0 days.
Konecranes Stock Performance
KNCRF stock traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.81. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150. Konecranes has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21.
Konecranes Company Profile
