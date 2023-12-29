Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Short Interest Up 333.3% in December

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNCAY remained flat at $5.71 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038. Konica Minolta has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Konica Minolta will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

