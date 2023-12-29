Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, September 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Shares of KOP stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.22. The stock had a trading volume of 91,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Koppers has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $52.22.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Koppers’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,250 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $222,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,525.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $222,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,525.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 7,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $344,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,604,662.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,477 shares of company stock worth $3,745,677. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 153,118 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 104,590 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 326.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 94,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 577,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 74,015 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

