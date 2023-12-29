L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,703,000 after purchasing an additional 480,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,898,000 after acquiring an additional 104,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,171,000 after acquiring an additional 107,293 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,104,000 after purchasing an additional 317,953 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,332,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,726,000 after purchasing an additional 41,845 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.03. The company had a trading volume of 324,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,484. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $219.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

