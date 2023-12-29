LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC) Short Interest Update

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGVC. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter worth $23,402,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 677.0% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,152,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,405 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $8,707,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $8,309,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $5,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I stock remained flat at $10.77 during trading hours on Friday. 94 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,604. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.

About LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to acquire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

