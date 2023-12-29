Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.39 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.39 ($0.00). Laura Ashley shares last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,241,518 shares.
Laura Ashley Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17.
About Laura Ashley
Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.
