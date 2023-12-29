LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the November 30th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LightInTheBox in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LightInTheBox Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LITB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 67,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,216. The firm has a market cap of $117.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

