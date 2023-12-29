LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.27

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $1.03. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 64,188 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LightInTheBox in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

The company has a market capitalization of $121.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Featured Stories

