Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 32,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE UPS traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $156.29. 594,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.23 and a 200-day moving average of $163.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

