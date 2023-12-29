Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.19 on Friday, reaching $483.32. 1,127,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,396,433. The stock has a market cap of $211.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.22 and a 12 month high of $500.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.79.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

