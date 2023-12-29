Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.11. 904,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,734. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

