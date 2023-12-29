Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 433 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9,639.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after buying an additional 3,501,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after buying an additional 1,435,725 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,668,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 8,722.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,053 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.56. 554,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,438. The stock has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

