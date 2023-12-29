Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,152 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 659.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,079,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,295,000 after buying an additional 19,174,359 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 30,237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,329,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298,409 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,447,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 264.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 575,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 417,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,225,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,232,000 after purchasing an additional 310,850 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWU stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $33.00. 814,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,414. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

