Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $37.72 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 795,789,653 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 795,758,543.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00460882 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $152.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
