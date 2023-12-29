Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 73.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 322.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.52.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $97.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,623. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.56. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $64.64 and a one year high of $98.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

