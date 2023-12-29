Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $6.10 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

BMY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.13. 4,023,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,296,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.76. The company has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

