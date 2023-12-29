Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 71.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.8% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 313.6% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of INTU traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $623.58. The company had a trading volume of 186,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $557.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.81. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.62 and a 52-week high of $631.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,264 shares of company stock valued at $55,839,500. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

