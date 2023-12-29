Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The Cigna Group stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.07. The stock had a trading volume of 301,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,735. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $331.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.88.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

