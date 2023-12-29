Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Decreased by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $24,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $452.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,757. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

