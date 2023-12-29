Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Trading 10.7% Higher

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 8,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Loncor Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 million, a P/E ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.05.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

