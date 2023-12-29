LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.36 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Approximately 207,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 408,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

LoopUp Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of £4.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LoopUp Group news, insider Steve Flavell sold 547,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £10,941.30 ($13,902.54). 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LoopUp Group

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, the European Union, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

