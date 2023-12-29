Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.8% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.22. The stock had a trading volume of 512,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,575. The company has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.38.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

