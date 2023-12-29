MAGIC (MAGIC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $275.49 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, MAGIC has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGIC has a total market cap of $275.49 million and approximately $66.98 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 256,140,388 tokens. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

