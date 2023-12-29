Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Down 48.1% in December

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS MYTAY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 1,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

