Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 15,525 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,525 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $77.02. 1,139,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,713. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.55.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.