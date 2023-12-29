Matthew Pauls Sells 84,000 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Pauls sold 84,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $395,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,302,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,594.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Savara Stock Performance

Savara stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. 508,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,690. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $636.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.78. Savara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SVRA shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Savara in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Savara by 369.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after buying an additional 3,854,198 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,544,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the third quarter worth $7,232,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 30.9% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,938,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the third quarter worth $1,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Stories

