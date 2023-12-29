MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the November 30th total of 39,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

MDxHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDXH traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.94. 65,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,414. MDxHealth has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($4.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.90). MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 78.05% and a negative return on equity of 217.38%. The company had revenue of $19.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that MDxHealth will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MDXH. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MDxHealth from $100.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDxHealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the first quarter valued at about $1,386,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

