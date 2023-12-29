MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the November 30th total of 39,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
MDxHealth Stock Performance
NASDAQ MDXH traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.94. 65,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,414. MDxHealth has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($4.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.90). MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 78.05% and a negative return on equity of 217.38%. The company had revenue of $19.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that MDxHealth will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDxHealth
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the first quarter valued at about $1,386,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MDxHealth Company Profile
MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.
