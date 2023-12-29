Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Down 50.3% in December

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the November 30th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Medaro Mining Trading Up 15.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDAF traded up 0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.05. 344,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,782. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.07. Medaro Mining has a 52 week low of 0.03 and a 52 week high of 0.25.
About Medaro Mining
