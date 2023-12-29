Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $30.04 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Metahero has a total market cap of $30.04 million and $797,129.57 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

