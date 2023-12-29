MetaMUI (MMUI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $134,740.05

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $58.82 million and $134,740.05 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI was first traded on January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

MetaMUI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

