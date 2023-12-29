MetisDAO Market Capitalization Tops $389.58 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $85.18 or 0.00203348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $389.58 million and approximately $33.91 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 122.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 85.49379228 USD and is down -7.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $68,631,787.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

