MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Up 273.3% in December

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a growth of 273.3% from the November 30th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 71.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 311,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,411,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

MIN traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,773. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

