Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Trading 2% Higher

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.06 and last traded at C$4.04. Approximately 832,799 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 798,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.
Millennial Lithium Stock Up 2.0 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.04. The company has a market cap of C$395.36 million and a PE ratio of -20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 38.93 and a quick ratio of 38.73.
About Millennial Lithium
Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.
