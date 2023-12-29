MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) Short Interest Update

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:MINDP remained flat at $10.48 on Friday. 4,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,779. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. MIND Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

