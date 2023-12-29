MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) Short Interest Update

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MIND Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ:MINDP remained flat at $10.48 on Friday. 4,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,779. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. MIND Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.
About MIND Technology
