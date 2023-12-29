Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 1,369 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.2% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 31,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,027,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 248,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 54,391 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 78.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.76. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $93.45.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

