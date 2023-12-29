Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.83. The company had a trading volume of 328,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,814. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.93 and a 200-day moving average of $215.78. The company has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $241.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC increased their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

