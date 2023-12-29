Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,616,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,220,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

