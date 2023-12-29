Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after buying an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.1 %

C stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.48. 6,493,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,589,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

