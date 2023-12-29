Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 254,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,599,000 after purchasing an additional 33,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,474 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,163. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $161.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

