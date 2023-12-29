Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $96.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,560. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

