Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 56,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.73. 2,930,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,193,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

