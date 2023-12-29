Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in December

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MTLHY remained flat at $31.04 during trading hours on Friday. 82 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical Group alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.