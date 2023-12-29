Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.32. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 23,000 shares trading hands.

Mobivity Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a market cap of $28.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.

Mobivity Company Profile

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights.

