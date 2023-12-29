Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Buys 417 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,630,000 after acquiring an additional 128,576 shares during the period. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 932,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,627 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,036,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,561,000 after purchasing an additional 54,324 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,879,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,640,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $29.27. 1,282,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,131. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

